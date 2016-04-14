(Adds background)

LONDON, April 14 The board of Lloyds Banking Group says a British vote to leave the European Union would likely cause economic uncertainty and potential volatility.

Britain's largest mortgage lender, one of Europe's biggest banks, said the longer term economic impact of a Brexit vote was "unclear" because there was no certainty over how the UK's position outside the EU would evolve were it to leave.

"The Board is mindful that the future of the UK's relationship with the EU is a matter for the UK electorate, and that for many the debate is about more than just economics," the bank's board said in a statement following a meeting to discuss the referendum on June 23.

London's banking sector is among the industries with the most to lose if Britain leaves the EU, according to many economists who say an exit could hamper its ability to operate in the single European market and lead to thousands of jobs being shifted to the euro zone.

A vote by Britain to leave the European Union could mean up to 100,000 job losses in the country's financial services industry over the next five years, a study said on Thursday.

The Lloyds board's position comes after its Chairman Norman Blackwell, who speaking in a personal capacity, is one of the few senior bankers who has spoken out in favour of Britain leaving the EU.

"Lloyds Banking Group will maintain its focus on being the best bank for customers and shareholders, and will continue to support its customers, irrespective of the referendum outcome," the bank said.