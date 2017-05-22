LONDON May 22 The effects of Brexit are
starting to be felt in the syndicated loan market as lenders
seek greater flexibility on where and how they book loans to
deal with the potential loss of passporting rights in a hard
Brexit, a move that could cause operational problems for banks'
agency functions.
Loan bankers are also grappling with the full range of
issues affecting the wider capital markets, ranging from
governing law to jurisdiction and enforcement, how existing and
new agreements are interpreted, Article 55 BRRD and withholding
tax.
The potential loss of passporting rights is, however, the
most serious issue facing lenders. Corporate loans are an
unregulated product in the UK and Ireland but operate in some EU
countries including France, Italy and sometimes Germany.
"Where banks are most focusing their concerns from a legal
perspective is France and Italy and possibly Germany," Simon
Fisher, a partner in Mayer Brown's banking and finance practice
said.
UK and Irish banks may be unable to fund or participate in
some loans if they do not have licenses or local regulation
recognised through a European passport that allows them to
provide loans and take security.
This is a big problem for cross-border lending as large
European blue-chip companies, such as Swiss food and drink
company Nestle, often have multi-billion euro loans
which can be used by multiple subsidiaries in the different
countries that they operate in, which can draw and repay the
loans to the parent company.
At least one global investment bank, which has advanced
loans through its UK entity, is considering no longer booking
loans through its English booking hub and booking through single
market entities, sources said.
"This institution is saying that it is considering dropping
the English entity from the selection of booking entities. Loans
are currently booked through the English entity, but it looks
like the writing's on the wall and that may cease," a senior
source said.
The loss of English booking hubs is not expected to diminish
the importance of English law for the loan product or English
courts for hearing disputes, however.
"Just because the booking hub's not in England, that doesn't
diminish the importance of English law for financing products?
or the English Courts for hearing disputes," said Alex Dell,
partner and co-head of asset based lending at Mayer Brown.
The Loan Market Association, which represents EU lenders
including UK banks, has been educating the UK government,
including the Treasury and the FCA, and the EU about licensing
requirements and importance of the loan market and its EU
operations.
DESIGNATED ENTITY
The Loan Market Association has come up with a fix that gives
comfort to lenders doing business under its documentation and
English law that buys time until the outcome of the complex
Brexit negotiations are known, which will avoid cross-border
loans from being changed or structured to accommodate any
possible changes as a result of licensing arrangements for now.
The LMA has introduced a new Designated Entity Clause that
is designed to ‘slot in' to the existing documentation of
investment grade or leveraged loans which allows banks to
nominate designated entities or affiliates who meet regulatory
requirements to book assets and make loans.
"I haven't yet seen any real live deals or transactions
structured specifically on the basis that the UK may lose its
passporting license," Dell said.
The DEC gives lenders more flexibility to change where loans
are held in a changing regulatory system. Commitments will be
made by a central lender, which will be able to designate an
affiliate – for example a French affiliate to lend to a French
borrower.
The clause will make it easier for lenders to determine or
allocate lending duties to entities in its group without having
to do a formal transfer and works rather like an informal sub
participation.
This has significant implications for banks' capital and how
affiliates are capitalised, and will see lenders changing their
lending arrangements. Banks may be booking business through
parts of the bank that have not had big flow before and will
need to have appropriate capital in place to back their lending
activities.
"It will make it easier for lenders to determine or allocate
lending duties to entities in its group at a later date without
having to do a formal transfer and has the benefit of allowing
banks to better manage their exposure in different
jurisdictions," Fisher said.
The lending affiliate will take over specified lending
obligations and rights, while the central lender will retain the
commitment and all other obligations and rights, including
remaining in charge of communications and voting.
"It's helpful if you're a big bank and have got more than
one passported entity, less so if you haven't," Dell said.
While the DEC gives lenders extra flexibility, the extra
layer of complexity with affiliates could cause significant
operational problems, particularly for agent banks that
administer loans, which is likely to be expensive and time
consuming, several sources said.
Several issues have yet to be resolved, including how
repayments work under the affiliate structure – whether
repayments go to the affiliate or central lenders - and whether
or not there will be a limit on the number of affiliates.
Banks will also have to complete "Know Your Customer" work,
which identifies and verifies clients, on lending affiliates.
This will create extra work for agent banks, which have to
monitor all lending entities and could also affect secondary
trading by delaying the close of transfers.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)