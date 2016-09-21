Sept 22 An advisory forum on Brexit bringing
together figures from Britain's financial services industry who
campaigned on both sides of the referendum debate will formally
launch on Oct. 19.
Anthony Belchambers, a former head of the Futures and
Options Association, will head the honorary advisory council of
the Financial Services Negotiation Forum (FSNForum), whose
members include Conservative Party politicians Stephen Hammond
and Mark Field.
The forum aims to give smaller financial firms a voice in
lobbying on Britain's future relationship with the European
Union. It would be an alternative to the advisory committee
headed by Shriti Vadera, chairman of the UK arm of Spain's Banco
Santander, and a former business minister.
"We very much support this new forum and its balanced work
agenda, particularly its policy of reaching out to the less well
represented participants in the financial sector", Daniel
Hodson, from pro-Leave group The City for Britain, said in a
statement.
The forum will work independently and produce neutral,
evidence-based research on key issues relating to Britain's EU
exit negotiations.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and Huw Jones in
London; Editing by Toby Chopra)