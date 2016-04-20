* City of London says some bankers could leave London
* Says EU would not allow euro clearing in London
* Fears trade talks on services would be difficult
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, April 20 A British exit from the
European Union would hurt London's status as a global financial
centre because international banks could move away and euro
trading would be hit, the City of London Corporation said on
Wednesday.
Many financiers say a British exit would sap London of its
wealth, hammer sterling, undermine the world's fifth-largest
economy and prompt some traders to move their business to other
financial centres such as New York and Singapore.
The City of London, which runs the only global financial
centre to rival New York, formally backed Britain's EU
membership last month though some financiers opposed what they
said was a public foray into domestic politics.
"If the UK votes to leave the EU, there would be serious
consequences for the City of London's role as an international
financial centre," said Mark Boleat, who is the political leader
of the financial district's municipal body.
"We would see UK-based financial institutions lose access to
the single market and some would consider relocating elsewhere
in the EU - not overnight but over time," Boleat said at a
debate hosted by Thomson Reuters in London.
London dominates the $5.3-trillion-a-day global foreign
exchange market and is by far the most important financial
centre in the European Union, vying with New York for the title
of the world's financial capital.
"It is also unlikely that the EU would allow euro clearing
to continue outside its borders," Boleat said.
Sold sedately for centuries at the Royal Exchange opposite
the Bank of England, foreign exchange is now traded at high
speed among mostly foreign banks such as Citi, Deutsche
Bank, Barclays, JPMorgan and UBS
.
London accounts for 41 percent of global foreign exchange
turnover, more than double the nearest competitor, New York,
according to the Bank for International Settlements. London's
closest European competitors are Switzerland and Paris, which
each take about 3 percent of global foreign exchange turnover.
Boleat said Lloyds of London, HSBC
, JP Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup had cautioned about
job losses and possible relocation if Britain opted to leave on
June 23.
While the popular press has cast bankers as the villains
behind the 2008 financial crisis, the financial services sector
makes up at least a tenth of Britain's $2.9 trillion gross
domestic product.
Boleat said that after a Brexit, Britain would have no say
over EU rules that would apply to institutions seeking to
operate in the bloc and that financial services would be a
difficult part of any new trade deal.
"There is no doubt that both the UK and the EU would have an
interest in securing a trade deal as quickly as possible.
However this would matter more to the UK than the EU," Boleat
said.
"Financial and related professional services would need to
take their place among all the other sectors to be negotiated,"
he added.
Members of Britain's "Out" campaign say such warnings are
overblown and that Britain would prosper if it broke free from
what they say is a doomed, German-dominated bloc that punches
way below its weight beside rivals such as Russian President
Vladimir Putin.
