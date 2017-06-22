LONDON, June 22 London mayor Sadiq Khan called
on Prime Minister Theresa May to seek continued access to the
European Union's single market as part of any Brexit deal.
"The Brexit goalposts have been moved," Khan said in a
statement, adding that single market access should be ensured at
least for the transition period during which Britain extracts
itself from the EU.
"The government must now listen to the will of the people by
putting aside ideology and negotiating a sensible Brexit that
ensures continuing UK membership of the Single Market," Khan
said.
May has said she wants a clean break from the EU bloc,
leaving the single market.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)