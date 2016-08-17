(Corrects first name of chairman)
LONDON Aug 17 Lookers, which operates
around 150 dealerships in Britain and Ireland, said on Wednesday
the vote to leave the European Union has not had any major
impact on sales of new and used cars.
The firm, which posted a 17 percent increase in first-half
pretax profit to 46.7 million pounds ($61 million), said the
June 23 referendum had created uncertainty in Britain but there
had been little impact on demand.
"We have not noticed any significant difference in terms of
customer behaviour so far, particularly in respect of orders for
new and used cars," Chairman Phil White said.
Industry data shows British new car registrations rose 0.06
percent year-on-year in July but that an increase in business
demand for fleet vehicles compensated for a 6 percent drop in
demand from members of the public.
($1 = 0.7670 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Paul Sandle)