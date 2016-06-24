FRANKFURT, June 24 Exchange operators London
Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse
on Friday said they were pressing ahead with their $30 billion
merger in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union.
The exchanges said the outcome of the referendum did not
affect the compelling strategic rationale of their merger and
they would continue to seek regulatory approval for the agreed
and binding merger terms.
"We are convinced that the importance of the proposed
combination of Deutsche Boerse and LSEG has increased even
further for our customers and will provide benefits for them as
well as our shareholders and other stakeholders," Deutsche
Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)