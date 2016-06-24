FRANKFURT, June 24 German regulators are
increasingly sceptical about London as the headquarters location
for a merged entity of Deutsche Boerse and London
Stock Exchange Group following Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, two German regulatory sources told Reuters
on Friday.
"There is rising irritation and increasing concern that
London as a base poses a problem," one of the sources said.
The exchange regulator in the German state of Hesse, where
Deutsche Boerse is based, declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)