DUESSELDORF, Germany May 19 An exit of Britain from the European Union could restrict economic growth and so lead to lower demand for air travel, the chief executive of major European airline Lufthansa said on Thursday.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether their country should remain in or leave the 28-member bloc and many business have spoken out in favour of the Remain camp.

"I am certain that Brexit would result in lower growth in Europe and that would lead to less demand from customers," Carsten Spohr told an event late Wednesday organised by the association of economic publishers in Duesseldorf.

"We're preparing for Brexit just we would any other possible crisis, and a crisis is how I would describe it. I hope it won't come to it though."

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon)