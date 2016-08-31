LONDON Aug 31 UK cosmetics maker and retailer
Lush is relocating European staff from Britain to Germany and
has expanded production at its German factory in the wake of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, it said on
Wednesday.
Lush, which makes cosmetics by hand, said uncertainty caused
by the June Brexit vote had led it to accelerate plans to
increase production at its factory in Duesseldorf, western
Germany, for the European market.
"While this was always the plan - to make product for Europe
in Europe (alongside our Croatian factory) - the reality of the
Brexit vote has meant we have done it with a bullet," the
company said in an emailed statement.
"Many of our staff still have uncertainties about what the
Brexit deal will mean for them and continue to wait anxiously
for this to be revealed."
Most larger companies are waiting to see how and when
Britain will leave the European Union before taking action.
British Prime Minister Theresa May called her cabinet together
for the first time since the vote on Wednesday.
But Lush said after the vote in June it was fortunate to
have its new factory in Germany to fall back on, and would look
to continental Europe to protect its production, sales and
multinational workforce.
A volatile pound and a plunge in consumer confidence around
the vote hurt many retailers.
A survey published by market research firm GfK on Wednesday
showed that consumer morale recovered somewhat in August but was
still the second-lowest since early 2014.
Lush said nine of its staff had already moved from Britain
to Duesseldorf and another nine would move on Thursday, with
more staff keen to move to be offered roles this week.
Lush employs about 1,400 staff of 38 nationalities at its
founding British factory in Poole on the south coast, which
voted 58 percent in favour of leaving the European Union.
During the referendum campaign the pro-Brexit side argued
that leaving would allow Britain to control the numbers of EU
immigrants, especially those coming from poorer eastern member
states.
The Lush factory in Duesseldorf, which has 252 full-time
staff, this month started supplying France, Belgium, Luxembourg
and the Netherlands as well as Germany.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)