BERLIN, June 19 A British exit from the European
Union could trigger similar moves by other member states in
Eastern Europe, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said
in a German newspaper interview published on Sunday.
Britain votes on June 23 on whether to stay in the 28-member
bloc, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the
economy, defence and diplomacy on the continent.
"It cannot be ruled out that Brexit leads to a domino effect
in Eastern Europe," Asselborn told Tagesspiegel am Sonntag.
It had been a "historic mistake" from Prime Minister David
Cameron to even think about calling a referendum about Britain's
membership of the European Union, Asselborn added.
Even if Britain should decide to stay in the EU, "this would
not solve the problem that results from the negative attitude of
the British towards the European Union", Asselborn said.
Asselborn said he sometimes had the impression that Cameron
and the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS),
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, had a silent agreement on rolling back
European integration.
"Both seem do have the same agenda regarding their critical
stance towards the EU," he added.
Since winning elections last year, Poland's conservative and
eurosceptic government has clashed with EU regulators on a range
of issues, including freedom of speech and democracy as well as
energy and environment issues.
Poland is the biggest economy in the EU's eastern wing and
the largest recipient of structural funds in the bloc.
Britain, on the other hand, is transferring more money to
Brussels than it is getting back, which is one of the arguments
of the Leave camp to vote for Brexit on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)