KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysia's central bank said on Thursday that the domestic market has ample liquidity and financial markets are well positioned to face any major volatility from Britain's vote on whether to leave the European Union.

"Financial market players stand ready to support the orderly functioning and smooth intermediation in the financial markets," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also said market players would commence operating hours earlier and trading would be extended to 1000 GMT on Friday to facilitate market transactions. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)