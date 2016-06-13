LONDON, June 14 Nerves around Britain's future in Europe dragged on British employers' hiring plans last quarter, according to a survey from a recruitment company that warned of an acute skills shortage if Britain leaves the European Union.

ManpowerGroup's quarterly jobs survey showed British employers increased staffing in the last three months, albeit at a slower pace for a second quarter running.

It linked the slowdown to the uncertainty around the June 23 vote, which opinion polls show is too close to call, and warned employers' choice of staff would be reduced if Britain votes to leave the 28 nation club.

"Leaving the EU will make it much more difficult to attract the brightest and best," said James Hick, managing director of ManpowerGroup Solutions.

"It will mean more bureaucracy for those coming to Britain and salaries could be less competitive, especially if sterling falls, as many warn it could - including the Bank of England."

The company added that an exit from the EU would be "particularly damaging" for construction companies, which already face a skills shortage.

Campaigners in favour of leaving the EU say it would free employers from red tape. They also favour a points-based immigration system which they say would allow skilled foreign workers into Britain.

