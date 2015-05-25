LONDON May 26 Britain must "get on with it" and
hold its planned referendum on whether to leave the European
Union no later than next year to avoid a long period of damaging
uncertainty, the country's leading manufacturing association
said.
Prime Minister David Cameron, re-elected on May 7, has
pledged to reshape Britain's ties with the EU before holding an
in-out membership referendum by the end of 2017 but has said he
could hold it earlier if talks go well.
The EEF group, which represents manufacturing, engineering
and technology giants such as Rolls Royce, BaE Systems and
around 20,000 firms in total, said the referendum ought to be
held as early as May 2016 or during the autumn of next year.
"Having trailed this since early 2013 the government must
surely have a clear idea of its proposed areas for negotiation
and it must now be a priority to get on with it," Terry Scuoler,
EEF's chief executive, said.
EEF, once called the Engineering Employers' Federation, made
its call ahead of an announcement on Wednesday of Cameron's
legislative plans for his new Conservative government.
High on Cameron's agenda will be details of his referendum
plan.
Eighty-five percent of British manufacturers supported the
country's continued EU membership and it would make no sense to
disengage from a major export market while having to keep the
bloc's rules to maintain trade access, Scuoler said.
Other business groups have also called for Britain to remain
in the EU. Last week, the biggest employers group, the
Confederation of British Industry, urged company bosses to make
the case to voters for staying in the bloc.
The Bank of England said last week that it planned to assess
the implications of a possible British exit from the EU.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Dale Hudson)