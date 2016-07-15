LONDON, July 15 The value of UK funds' assets
under management has dropped by more than $40 billion in the
three weeks since Britain's vote to leave the EU, largely due to
the plunge in the pound, fund flows data provider EPFR said on
Friday.
Losses were concentrated in equity and money market funds,
and reflected the combined impact of lower asset prices, net
outflows and the fall in sterling's exchange rate since the June
23 referendum on European Union membership.
The fall to $468 billion of assets under management from
$510 billion immediately before the vote marks a drop of 8.2
percent, roughly the scale of the depreciation in sterling over
the period. EPFR said roughly four-fifths of the decline in
assets was due to the currency fall.
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 is 5 percent higher
than it was on June 23, bouncing back sharply from the initial
fall, while the broader FTSE 250 index is still 4
percent lower.
The FTSE 100 is influenced more by global factors, with
around 70 percent of earnings derived from overseas, so
benefiting from the fall in sterling. The FTSE 250 is much more
sensitive to the domestic economy, which most analysts expect to
weaken following the Brexit vote.
UK property funds have been hit particularly hard since the
referendum. More than 18 billion pounds in property funds aimed
at retail investors was frozen last week and the value of many
funds was cut following a tide of redemption requests.
The broad recovery in British equity markets from the Brexit
troughs, however, has helped lift UK funds' total AUM up from
the low of $440 billion on June 27, EPFR said.
Figures compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch show that
net outflows from UK equity funds in the last three weeks have
totalled $2.6 billion, including the $1.1 billion outflow in the
week ending July 6 which the largest since January last year.
Despite the rebound in UK stocks, analysts at French bank
Societe Generale this week warned that the outlook for UK assets
remains challenging.
"The conditions and consequences of Brexit remain unclear,"
they said in a note on Thursday, adding that sterling could fall
as low as $1.20 and recommending that investors steer clear of
UK banks.
"We stick to a strong negative bias on the UK domestic
economy by being short FTSE 250/long FTSE 100," they wrote.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)