* BoE warns of "global spillovers" from Brexit
* Brexit a risk to U.S. outlook - Janet Yellen
* All markets on a knife-edge
LONDON, June 19 If Britons vote to take their
country out of the European Union on June 23, no corner of the
global financial market complex will emerge unscathed.
The invisible thread that links assets as diverse as gold,
bank stocks, the Japanese yen and government bonds would be
yanked sharply by Brexit, an event the Bank of England said on
Thursday risks "adverse spill-overs to the global economy".
With global interest rates and bond yields the lowest on
record, central banks running low on crisis-fighting tools and
the post-2008 economic recovery flagging, that thread could
quickly unravel, with serious consequences for all markets.
GRAPHIC: reut.rs/1OtYjrc
FACTBOX - Markets' Brexit dashboard:
So why will the will of one country's people in one
referendum have such a profound impact on global markets?
The answer is partly how interconnected global markets are,
and partly timing - the world economic cycle is already very
long in the tooth and central banks have far fewer options open
to them after nearly a decade of extraordinary policy support.
INTEREST RATES, YIELDS
Global interest rates are their lowest for 5,000 years,
according to Bank of America, but central banks could still cut
them further. That could mean the U.S. Federal Reserve reversing
its slow-starting tightening cycle, and European Central Bank
and Bank of Japan rates going deeper into negative territory.
Lower rates would also depress bond yields even further,
tightening the screw on central and commercial banks.
Over $8 trillion worth of sovereign bonds already carry a
negative yield, according to JPMorgan. This means holders of
Japanese, German and Swiss debt are paying these governments for
the privilege of lending to them, in some cases out to 20 years.
They are willing to accept they will not get all their money
back. Even deeper negative yields would increase these losses,
raising further doubt that these are truly "safe haven" assets.
But the immediate economic and political uncertainty after a
Brexit vote would likely be so great that demand for these bonds
would rise anyway, pulling yields even lower. Yield curves, the
difference between short- and longer-dated bond borrowing costs,
would flatten further.
They are already their flattest for years around the
developed world, meaning the premium investors expect for
holding longer-dated bonds is shrinking. This is often an
ominous signal of low inflation or deflation, and slowing
economic growth or possibly recession.
If "core" bond yields would likely fall, yields on
lower-rated and riskier bonds would likely rise, widening the
spread between the two. This would increase the financing
pressure on a wide range of companies around the world and
governments in euro zone "periphery" countries like Greece,
Italy and Spain.
BANKS - CENTAL AND COMMERCIAL
Flat yield curves are bad news for banks, who make money
from borrowing short-term at low rates and lending longer-term
at higher rates. Financial stocks have been hit hard this year
as the curve flattening has accelerated.
Euro zone banks are down 30 percent this year,
Japanese banks 35 percent, UK banks 20 percent
, and U.S. banks 10 percent.
Banks are also being squeezed by negative deposit rates. The
ECB, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank all charge banks for
depositing cash.
It may even become cheaper for banks to put billions of yen,
euros or francs of their customers' cash in vaults -- a
possibility German lender Commerzbank is examining.
As for central banks, any move deeper into the uncharted
world of negative interest rates would be taken reluctantly.
In the case of the ECB, declining yields would further cut
the amount of bonds eligible for purchase as part of its
quantitative easing stimulus programme. That would make its
inflation target of just under 2 percent much harder to achieve,
in turn putting its credibility under even greater scrutiny.
FINANCIAL PLUMBING
Just as the 2007-08 financial crisis was caused by
unprecedented stress in the banking system, analysts fear Brexit
fallout could again threaten to block the global financial
system's plumbing.
Banks have recovered from 2007-08 but stresses are already
appearing in more obscure pockets of dollar-based FX and rates
markets that are hitting levels more associated with periods of
crisis. The premium for dollars over yen in the cross currency
basis market is its highest in years.
Spreads between Libor rates and overnight index swap (OIS)
rates, broadly a measure of investors' perception of credit risk
in the banking system, are also widening. In normal conditions,
Libor/OIS spreads should be virtually zero.
STOCKS
World stocks are in their longest bull run in history that
began on 9 March, 2009. But Wall Street's peak was reached over
a year ago, profit growth has slumped, and companies are
reluctant to reinvest their record cash piles.
European stocks are down 13 percent this year, Japan down 20
percent, and Wall Street is flat. Would they be able to
withstand the political, economic and investment shock a Brexit
would likely deliver, especially with risk appetite so fragile?
CURRENCIES
Like 2008, a vote for Brexit would almost certainly increase
demand for the pre-eminent currency in global trade, banking and
financial market trading: the dollar.
Dollar credit to non-U.S. banks stands at almost $10
trillion, according to the Bank for International Settlements,
of which $3.3 trillion is in emerging markets. A stronger dollar
will increase the overall debt burden for these companies, and
many emerging market countries, who would be forced to draw down
their FX reserves to counter the expected capital outflow and
downward pressure on their currencies.
Japan's yen, another safe-haven currency, would probably
rise too, perhaps as much as 14 percent, according to Goldman
Sachs. This would not be welcome in Tokyo, where policymakers
are struggling to kill off deflation once and for all, stoke
inflation, reflate the economy and heal the banking system. A
higher exchange rate would be damaging on all those fronts.
