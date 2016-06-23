(Adds additional coding)
LONDON, June 23 Sterling surged against major
currencies on Thursday after a YouGov poll suggested Britons
have voted to keep the country in the European Union, a relief
for investors who had feared a Brexit would trigger uncertainty
and volatility across world markets.
Sterling rose more than a cent to a fresh 2016 high of
$1.4996 from $1.4975, and the euro fell to a one-month
low of 76.14 pence.
YouGov's poll was based on responses from a pre-selected
group of people seen as representative of the wider electorate
on how they actually voted in the referendum.
It is the closest thing in Britain's EU referendum to a
publicly available exit poll, and suggested a 52 percent vote to
stay in the EU against 48 percent to leave. The final official
result is expected around 0600 GMT.
