LONDON, July 12 Sterling rose along with UK
government bond yields on Tuesday as the early anointing of
interior affairs minister Theresa May as prime minister fed into
a generally improved global mood among financial investors.
The 1.2 percent rise in the pound against the dollar
put it on track for its biggest daily rise since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23 drove
sterling to 31-year lows.
The pound also gained half a percent to a one week high of
84.57 pence per euro, extending gains on Monday after
the withdrawal of leading Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom
cleared the way for May's formal appointment this week.
"Clarity on the UK's leadership was another factor boosting
investors' appetite," analysts from retail brokerage FXTM said
in a morning note.
"However, the big question remains as to when Article 50 is
going to be triggered, and how investors are going to react to
UK's official departure from the EU. Meaning that investors
shouldn't get over excited."
UK 10-year gilt yields rose 4 basis points to 0.80 percent
. The FTSE 100 stock index was down 0.1
percent after hitting an 11-month high at the opening.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, John Geddie, Anirban Nag and
Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)