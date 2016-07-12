(Adds more comment, BlackRock warning on economy)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 12 Sterling rose along with UK
government bond yields on Tuesday as the early anointing of
interior minister Theresa May as prime minister fed into a
generally improved global mood among financial investors.
The 1.5 percent rise to $1.3186 put the pound on
track for its biggest daily gain since Britain's June 23 vote to
leave the European Union drove it to 31-year lows.
It also strengthened 1 percent to 84.22 pence per euro
, a one-week high, extending gains made on Monday after
the withdrawal of leading Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom
cleared the way for May's formal appointment this week.
"Clarity on the UK's leadership was another factor boosting
investors' appetite," said Hussein Sayed, chief market
strategist with retail brokerage FXTM.
"However, the big question remains as to when Article 50 is
going to be triggered, and how investors are going to react to
the UK's official departure from the EU. Meaning that investors
shouldn't get overexcited."
This week's main economic event is a Bank of England policy
meeting on Thursday which many analysts and investors expect
will yield a cut in interest rates to shield the economy from
the immediate shock of the Brexit vote.
While 10-year British government bond yields rose 4 basis
points to 0.80 percent, two-year yields rose by just
over 1 basis point, held down by the expectations of lower
official rates.
The pound extended its gains as BoE Governor Mark Carney,
two days before the rate decision, told a parliamentary
committee that he wanted to make it as clear as possible to
households and firms that credit was available.
"We expect the BoE to deliver at least a 0.25 percentage
point reduction in their key policy rate at this week's meeting
and to signal that more easing is likely when they meet again in
August," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"The weak performance of the UK economy and expectations of
looser monetary policy from the BoE should keep the pound under
downward pressure in the coming months."
While May is seen as a steadier hand than Leadsom to lead
Britain into Brexit talks with Europe, some of her stated
positions only underline the tensions that have most market
analysts predicting weaker UK growth and a weaker pound.
"She has a clear history at least in terms of rhetoric of
holding a tough line over wanting to reduce immigration," said
Hardman. "That points towards potentially difficult negotiations
with the EU and more limited access to the single market for the
UK."
Officials from the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock,
said on Tuesday that Britain would fall into recession over the
coming year and growth in each of the next five years would be
at least 0.5 percentage points lower as a result of Brexit.
"Recession is now our base case," the company's chief
investment strategist, Richard Turnill, said. "There's likely to
be a significant reduction of investment in the UK."
He expected sterling to fall further as the BoE cuts
interest rates to zero and expands its bond-buying programme,
but not as far as parity with the dollar.
The pound hit a 31-year low of $1.2798 a week ago.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Jemima Kelly and Jamie
McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Catherine Evans)