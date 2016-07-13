By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, July 13 Sterling fell on Wednesday after
two days of strong gains, as attention shifted away from the
political picture in Britain and towards the prospect that the
Bank of England could cut interest rates on Thursday.
Sterling had rebounded sharply in the previous two days,
having hit a 31-year low last week, as the news that British
interior minister Theresa May would become prime minister eased
some of the uncertainty that has dogged the currency since
Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
But on Wednesday it fell 0.7 percent to 84.145 pence per
euro. Against the dollar, sterling slipped 0.3
percent to $1.3212.
The Bank of England started a two-day meeting on monetary
policy on Wednesday, and Governor Mark Carney has hinted he may
ease policy to cushion the economy from the shock of Britain's
vote for Brexit, which the Bank reckons will drive a slowdown.
Markets are pricing in a more than 70 percent of a
25-basis-point rate cut on Thursday.
"Sterling is leading the way again in the FX market -
attention is turning towards tomorrows BoE headlines," said
Mizuho's head of hedge fund FX sales, Neil Jones.
"I sense some participants are selling sterling in
expectation for a return to the downside. Recent political
stability has generated a wave of sterling buying but it appears
this may be factored into the markets. FX focus is shifting away
from political to monetary policy," Jones added.
Traders will also keep an eye on who the new prime minister
will appoint as finance minister, with many also waiting for
clarity on her thinking on triggering Article 50, the procedure
for exiting the European Union.
May has said "Brexit means Brexit", but also that Britain
will not rush to trigger the formal divorce proceedings. The
uncertainty over whether Britain will be able to retain access
to the single market after exiting the EU, is likely to make
traders wary of sterling.
"It remains unclear for the time being as to whether the UK
will retain free access to the single market, and therefore the
potential for setbacks in sterling is high," said Thu Lan
Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"After all, the massive current account deficit causes
considerable concern against the background of continued
uncertainty."
Britain runs a current account deficit of around 7 percent
of gross domestic product - amongst the highest in the developed
world. That makes the pound vulnerable to changes in foreign
capital flows needed to plug the gap.
Officials from the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock,
said on Tuesday Britain would fall into recession over the
coming year and growth in each of the next five years would be
at least 0.5 percentage points lower as a result of Brexit.
