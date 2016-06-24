PORT LOUIS, June 24 The central bank of Mauritius said on Friday it was ready to take steps if needed to protect the Indian Ocean island's economy from any fallout from the British referendum and said it had previously reduced its exposure to the pound sterling.

"The bank had recently raised the proportion of gold and U.S. dollar in the foreign exchange reserves and concurrently reduced exposures to the pound sterling," Bank of Mauritius said in a statement, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

"Should the need arise, the bank stands ready to take measures as appropriate to protect the best economic interests of Mauritius in the circumstance." (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff in Port Louis and George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by Edmund Blair)