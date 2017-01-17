LONDON Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in
the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car
industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World
Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain cannot
remain a full member of the EU customs union but will seek
tariff-free trade with the bloc after it leaves.
"We need ... a deal which includes participation in the
customs union to help safeguard EU trade, trade that is
tariff-free and avoids the non-tariff and regulatory barriers
that would jeopardise investment, growth and consumer choice,"
the CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike
Hawes said.
"Reversion to WTO tariffs... would threaten the viability of
the industry," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)