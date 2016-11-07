LONDON Nov 7 The British government is
preparing the first draft of a new bill to trigger the formal
procedure to leave European Union, Sky News reported on Monday
citing sources.
England's High Court ruled last week that Theresa May's
government must get parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50
of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, a blow to the prime minister's plans
to launch the divorce process by the end of March.
May's aides say the government will appeal that decision in
the Supreme Court and have declined to say whether ministers are
contingency planning or drafting a bill that they will have to
present to parliament if they lose that fight.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)