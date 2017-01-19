LONDON Jan 19 Britain's Prime Theresa May
played down recent falls in sterling in a television interview
on Thursday, saying data since Britain voted to leave the
European Union pointed to underlying strength in the economy.
"We have seen different movements in the pound over the last
six months. But what we have also seen through the other
economic data ... is the strength of the UK economy," May said
in an interview with Bloomberg TV when asked if she feared the
pound could hit parity against the U.S. dollar.
Sterling fell to one of its lowest levels against the dollar
in more than 30 years on Monday in the run-up to a major speech
by May on Britain's future relations with the EU.
May also said Britain would publish plans to tackle the
potential threat to national security from foreign investment in
key infrastructure.
"We are looking specifically at the question of critical
national infrastructure and at the question of national security
but in this area as in other areas we will be publishing
proposals in due course," she said.
May also said she wanted to ensure financial services
companies remained in London after Brexit.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Kylie MacLellan; editing by
Stephen Addison)