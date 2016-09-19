* May to meet business chiefs in New York
* Britain wants to reassure and hear U.S. investors
NEW YORK, Sept 19 British Prime Minister Theresa
May will meet business chiefs from firms including Goldman Sachs
, IBM and Amazon on Monday in an attempt
to reassure investors after her country's shock vote to leave
the European Union.
The June 23 vote took many investors and chief executives by
surprise, triggering the deepest political and financial turmoil
in Britain since World War Two and the biggest ever one-day fall
in sterling against the dollar.
"There's something like a million people in the UK wake up
each morning and then go to work for an American company in the
UK," said May, who is in New York to attend the United Nations
General Assembly. She told reporters that she wanted to hear
what issues they wanted addressed in the Brexit negotiations.
Chief executives from AECOM, Morgan Stanley,
BlackRock, Merck & Co, Sony Pictures and United
Technologies Corp will also be at the meeting, a
spokeswoman for May said.
Representatives from Thomson Reuters, the parent
company of Reuters News, would attend, the spokeswoman said.
Despite warnings before the vote that Brexit would shatter
economic confidence, some positive economic data and Softbank's
$32 billion takeover of Britain's technology company ARM have
stoked the perception that Britain could prosper outside the EU.
Still, May and her ministers admit they need to reassure
investors from the United States, Japan, China and India that
the United Kingdom and London, the only financial capital to
rival New York, are still good places to make money.
Some investors have called for clarity about how much access
foreign companies based or operating out of Britain will have to
the European market, a concern for some U.S. banks and
manufacturers which sell into the EU from Britain.
May said she wanted to encourage trade and investment
between the United States and Britain.
Before the vote, some U.S. companies had warned that Brexit
would complicate their lives and could cost jobs. Those included
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who has 16,000 staff
based in Britain.
British companies reduced their investment plans in the
month after Britain voted to leave the EU, a survey by Lloyds
Bank showed on Monday, a further sign the decision is likely to
have a lasting impact on the economy.
