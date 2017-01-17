LONDON Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Tuesday she wanted to avoid a "disruptive cliff edge" for
businesses when Britain leaves the European Union and she backed
a phasing-in of changes in immigration, customs and regulation
in areas such as financial services.
"It is in no one's interests for there to be a cliff edge
for business or a threat to stability as we change our existing
relationship to a new partnership with the EU," May said in
speech.
"By this I do not mean that we will seek some form of
unlimited transitional status in which we find ourselves stuck
forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory," she
said.
She wanted to have struck a new deal with the EU by the end
of a two-year period for negotiations to leave the bloc.
"From that point onwards, we believe that a phased process
of implementation, in which both Britain and the EU institutions
and member states prepare for the new arrangements that will
exist between us, will be in our mutual self interest," she
added.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; Writing by
William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)