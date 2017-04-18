Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May called U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders after she asked parliament to agree to an early election on June 8, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The PM made separate calls to President Trump, Chancellor (Angela) Merkel, President (Donald) Tusk of the European Council, President (Jean-Claude) Juncker of the European Commission and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Enda Kenny," the spokesman said in a statement.

He gave no further details.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)