LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday she realised it would be a challenge to meet her
own two-year deadline to reach a deal on Britain's future
relationship with the bloc.
"We recognise that it will be a challenge to reach such a
comprehensive agreement within the two-year period set out for
withdrawal discussions in the Treaty," May said in a letter to
Tusk which formally started the negotiating period.
"But we believe it is necessary to agree the terms of our
future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal from the
EU," May said in the text of the letter, which was distributed
by her office.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)