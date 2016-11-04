LONDON Nov 4 British Prime Minister Theresa May
is confident of winning an appeal to overturn a court decision
that the government must get parliamentary approval to trigger
the formal divorce process from the European Union, her
spokesman said on Friday.
In two telephone calls to German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker, May also
reiterated that her timetable for triggering Article 50 of the
EU's Lisbon Treaty had not changed. She has said she will invoke
the procedure by the end of March.
"Our focus is on going to the Supreme Court, presenting our
case there and winning that case, and we are confident that in
doing so we will be able to meet the timetable we have already
set out," her spokesman told reporters.
He said she would convey a similar message in expected phone
calls with French President Francois Hollande and European
Council President Donald Tusk later on Friday.
