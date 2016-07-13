LONDON, July 13 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said she had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Francois Hollande on Wednesday that her government
would need time before beginning talks on Britain's exit from
the European Union.
May spoke to the German and French leaders along with the
Irish prime minister hours after taking over from David Cameron
who had announced he would resign following the vote on June 23
by Britons to exit the EU.
"On all the phone calls, the prime minister emphasised her
commitment to delivering the will of the British people to leave
the European Union," a spokeswoman for May said.
"The prime minister explained that we would need some time
to prepare for these negotiations and spoke of her hope that
these could be conducted in a constructive and positive spirit."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)