LONDON Jan 17 A vote in parliament over
Britain's final Brexit deal will be binding, a spokeswoman for
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, but she stressed
that the country would be withdrawing from the European Union
regardless of the outcome.
"You can regard it as binding," the spokeswoman said when
asked about the vote announced earlier in the day by May, which
will come at the end of a negotiating period with the EU.
Asked what a 'No' vote by lawmakers would mean she said "We
will be leaving the EU."
Asked whether a 'No' vote would mean Britain would then be
relying upon World Trade Organisation terms, she said "Either
way, we will very clearly be leaving the EU."
