LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Wednesday the government's position on the possible expansion
of London's Heathrow airport had not changed, and that it would
be making a decision "in due course".
"On Heathrow, the position has not changed," May told
parliament.
"Obviously the Howard Davies review work was done, some
further work is being done in relation to the question of air
quality around the various proposals that were put forward, and
the cabinet and government will be taking a decision on this in
the proper way in due course."
May was speaking during her first Prime Minister's Questions
session since becoming leader of the ruling Conservatives
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly)