LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May is sticking to her timetable of triggering formal divorce talks with the European Union by the end of March despite further legal challenges, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that campaigners were ready to take the government to the High Court to try to keep Britain in the EU's single market, while a group of British and Irish lawyers are also seeking to try to establish if Brexit can be reversed once divorce talks have been triggered.

"The prime minister is focused on making sure that the government is doing all the work to prepare for the negotiations and triggering Article 50 by the end of March, and that was backed by MPs (lawmakers) last week," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"Now we all need to get on and work to that timetable."

