LONDON The British government will not agree to any changes to its Brexit legislation that would tie Prime Minister Theresa May's hands in exit negotiations with the European Union, May's spokesman said on Monday.

In a debate due to begin later on Monday, the government will call on lawmakers to throw out changes made by the upper house of parliament to the legislation that grants May the power to formally trigger exit talks.

"We have been clear that we want the bill to be passed unamended," her spokesman told reporters. "We've also been clear throughout that we are determined parliament will be engaged all the way through the process and afterwards ... What we can't do is have anything which would tie the prime minister's hands as she goes into these negotiations."

