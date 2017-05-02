Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a campaign stop at a company in St Yves, Cornwall, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will lead Britain's Brexit talks and is approaching the negotiations with goodwill, her spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to criticism that her government underestimated the complexity of the process.

"We are clear that we will make a success of Brexit and we will secure a deal that works in the best interest of Britain and the European Union," the spokesman told reporters.

"All I can say ... is that we approach these talks in a constructive manner and with huge amounts of goodwill."

After meeting May at her Downing Street residence on Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was reported to have said he was "10 times more sceptical than I was before" about the possibility of sealing a deal.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)