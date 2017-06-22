Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Finsbury Park Mosque after a van was driven at muslims outside the mosque in North London, Britain, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell fellow EU leaders on Thursday of her plans to protect the rights of their citizens living in Britain after Brexit and called the start of negotiations with the bloc "very constructive".

"We propose to protect the rights of EU citizens and UK citizens as we leave the European Union," she told reporters on arrival for the regular, quarterly summit in Brussels.

