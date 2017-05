British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before opening discussions to formally trigger Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Brexit opponents maintain that since the EU referendum result is advisory, it should be passed by a vote in the House of Commons before the formal process to leave the EU is triggered, the report said. (bit.ly/2bGDhYO)

The UK voted to leave the EU on June 23, but May had earlier said that she will not invoke "Article 50", the two-year formal process for divorcing from the bloc, this year as the country needs time to prepare for negotiations.

The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.

