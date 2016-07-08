LONDON, July 8 Theresa May, one of two
candidates vying to replace David Cameron as Britain's prime
minister, said on Friday that leaving the European Union will
mean controlling the free movement of people coming to Britain.
"If I am prime minister, we will come out of the European
Union and part of that will be control of free movement," she
told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Controlling immigration was a major driver for many of the
52 percent of Britons who backed leaving the European Union but
Britain may have to accept EU citizens in return for access to
the single market.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese)