LONDON, July 11 Britain's Theresa May set out
her plans for the country in a speech on Monday, promising to
put the government at the service of "ordinary working people".
An hour later, her only rival withdrew from the race,
meaning interior minister May is likely to become the next prime
minister imminently.
Below are excerpts from her speech:
SOCIAL REFORM
"We need a bold, new, positive vision for the future of our
country - a vision of a country that works not for a privileged
few but for every one of us.
"If we're going to govern in the interests of the whole
country, we cannot become defined exclusively by the process of
our withdrawal from the EU.
"That is an important job and we're going to get it done.
But we also need a government that will deliver serious social
reform - and make ours a country that truly works for everyone."
AT THE SERVICE OF ORDINARY WORKING PEOPLE
"The Conservative Party will put itself - completely,
absolutely, unequivocally - at the service of ordinary, working
people. It is why we will make Britain a country that works for
everyone.
"In the coming weeks, I will set out my plans to take our
economy through this period of uncertainty, to get the economy
growing strongly across all parts of the country, to deal with
Britain's long-standing productivity problem, to create more
well-paid jobs, to negotiate the best terms for Britain's
departure from the European Union - and to forge a new role for
ourselves in the world.
"But today I want to talk about my plans to reform the
economy so that it really does work for everyone. Because it is
apparent to anybody who is in touch with the real world that
people do not feel our economy works that way at all."
BREXIT MEANS BREXIT
"Brexit means Brexit. And we're going to make a success of
it. There will be no attempts to remain inside the EU, no
attempts to rejoin it by the back door and no second referendum.
The country voted to leave the European Union and as Prime
Minister I will make sure that we leave the European Union.
"And I am equally clear about the need for change. I am not
going to ignore the public when they say they're sick of
politics as usual. I am going to make sure that the motives of
the government will never be in any doubt.
"We, the Conservatives, will put ourselves at the service of
ordinary, working people and we will make Britain a country that
works for everyone, whoever you are and wherever you're from."
ECONOMIC REFORM
"I will start with economic reform. Because for a government
that has overseen a lot of public service reforms in the last
six years, it is striking that, by comparison, there has not
been nearly as much deep economic reform.
"We have to improve the productivity of our economy."
ECONOMIC FOCUS
"I want to see an energy policy that emphasises the
reliability of supply and lower costs for users. A better
research and development policy that helps firms to make the
right investment decisions. More Treasury-backed project bonds
for new infrastructure projects. More house building. A proper
industrial strategy to get the whole economy firing. And a plan
to help not one or even two of our great regional cities but
every single one of them."
FOREIGN TAKEOVERS DESIGNED TO LOWER TAX
"A proper industrial strategy wouldn't automatically stop
the sale of British firms to foreign ones, but it should be
capable of stepping in to defend a sector that is as important
as pharmaceuticals is to Britain."
CORPORATE BOARDS
"I want to see changes in the way that big business is
governed. The people who run big businesses are supposed to be
accountable to outsiders, to non-executive directors who are
supposed to ask the difficult questions, think about the
long-term and defend the interests of shareholders.
"In practice, they are drawn from the same, narrow social
and professional circles as the executive team and - as we have
seen time and time again - the scrutiny they provide is just not
good enough. So if I'm Prime Minister, we're going to change
that system and we're going to have not just consumers
represented on company boards, but employees as well.
HOUSEBUILDING
"We need to do far more to get more houses built. Because
unless we deal with the housing deficit, we will see house
prices keep on rising.
EXECUTIVE PAY
"Yes, we're the Conservative Party, and yes we're the party
of enterprise, but that does not mean we should be prepared to
accept that 'anything goes.'
"The FTSE, for example, is trading at about the same level
as it was 18 years ago and it is nearly 10 per cent below its
high peak. Yet in the same time period executive pay has more
than trebled and there is an irrational, unhealthy and growing
gap between what these companies pay their workers and what they
pay their bosses.
"I want to make shareholder votes on corporate pay not just
advisory but binding.
"I want to see more transparency, including the full
disclosure of bonus targets and the publication of 'pay
multiple' data: that is, the ratio between the CEO's pay and the
average company worker's pay.
COMPETITION LAW
"I also want us to be prepared to use - and reform -
competition law so that markets work better for people. If there
is evidence that the big utility firms and the retail banks are
abusing their roles in highly consolidated markets, we shouldn't
just complain about it, we shouldn't say it's too difficult, we
should do something about it."
TAX
"We also understand that tax is the price we pay for living
in a civilised society. No individual and no business, however
rich, has succeeded all on their own.
"Their goods are transported by road, their workers are
educated in schools, their customers are part of sophisticated
networks taking in the private sector, the public sector and
charities.
"It doesn't matter to me whether you're Amazon, Google or
Starbucks, you have a duty to put something back, you have a
debt to your fellow citizens, you have a responsibility to pay
your taxes. So as Prime Minister, I will crack down on
individual and corporate tax avoidance and evasion.
"It is not anti-business to suggest that big business needs
to change.
