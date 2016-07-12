(Repeats story without changes to text)
* Path to premiership cleared by rival dropping out
* May backed "Remain" camp in EU membership referendum
* After referendum she says "Brexit means Brexit"
LONDON, July 11 Theresa May has won the battle
to be Britain's prime minister but will face a much tougher
struggle once in power -- overseeing her country's divorce from
the European Union.
May backed the "Remain" camp during the campaign for
Britain's referendum on EU membership on June 23 but has made
clear since then that it must now go ahead, saying: "Brexit
means Brexit."
But she has also said Britain should not trigger the exit
proceedings until London is ready to start negotiations.
Invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty would begin
those talks but lawyers and politicians differ over who has the
authority to trigger the clause and whether it is irreversible.
"There should be no decision to invoke Article 50 until the
British negotiating strategy is agreed and clear -- which means
Article 50 should not be invoked before the end of this year,"
May, 59, said late last month when she launched her campaign to
succeed Prime Minister David Cameron.
That potentially puts May on a collision course with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is often portrayed as the EU's
most influential politician as leader of its strongest economy.
Merkel said on Monday talks with Britain would "not be easy"
and has said she expects London to begin the formal process of
leaving as soon as it picks a new prime minister.
May, whose only remaining rival quit the race to replace
Cameron on Monday, will be Britain's first woman prime minister
since Margaret Thatcher, who governed from 1979 until 1990.
Cameron, who called the vote to appease anti-EU lawmakers in
his own party but campaigned for continued membership, said he
plans to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday.
May will take office the same day.
"DIFFICULT"
Article 50 envisages a period of up to two years to
negotiate an amicable separation.
Triggering it quickly might weaken London's hand in
negotiations on the terms of its break with the EU but any delay
could add to uncertainty for investors wondering how the future
relationship with the EU will look.
Supporters say she has steely determination, pays attention
to detail and focuses on getting on with the job at hand. She
has also been described by a Conservative Party grandee, Ken
Clarke, as a "bloody difficult woman".
May has made clear she will respect the will of the British
people, expressed in the referendum last month.
"There will be no attempts to remain inside the EU, no
attempts to rejoin it by the back door, and no second
referendum. The country voted to leave the European Union and as
Prime Minister I will make sure that we leave the European
Union," she said during a speech on Monday.
May has said she plans to appoint a minister for Brexit and
that a priority will be to win the right for British companies
to trade with the EU's single market in goods and services after
it leaves the bloc, though freedom of movement will have to be
curbed.
"The Brexit vote was also a message that we need to bring
control to free movement. Free movement cannot continue as it
has up to now," she said on Monday.
Merkel has said there can be no "cherry picking" of what it
wants to keep from its EU membership while jettisoning aspects
of the relationship that it does not like.
"We will have difficult negotiations with Britain, it will
not be easy," Merkel told conservative supporters in eastern
Germany on Monday.
The EU wants Britain to commit to leaving by early 2019 and
has said there can be no negotiation before Article 50 is
triggered. It has no clear legal power to hold Britain to an
exit schedule but has some levers against disruptive members.
"STAKHANOVITE"
May entered parliament in 1997 and became the Conservative
Party's first female chairman in 2002, when it was not in power.
She told its annual conference that year that people saw it as
"the nasty party".
Colleagues say she shuns the old boys club traditions of
parliament, preferring to spend any free time she has with her
husband of 36 years, Philip.
"I know I'm not a showy politician," she said when she
launched her leadership bid after Cameron said he was stepping
down following the vote for Brexit.
"I don't tour the television studios. I don't gossip about
people over lunch. I don't go drinking in parliament's bars. I
don't often wear my heart on my sleeve. I just get on with the
job in front of me."
May has Type One diabetes and needs insulin injections
several times a day. She describes herself as a practising
Christian and says she owns over 100 cookery books.
"She gets up very early. She does a bit of time in the gym
to make sure she stays in shape because of course she needs to
look after her health," said a Conservative lawmaker who has
worked closely with her.
May, who has been Home Secretary, or interior minister,
since 2010, has won plaudits from other party members while in
the job. She has pushed through measures including reforms of
the police and moves to tackle modern slavery.
"She was completely Stakhanovite in work ... she was very
organised but also she had clear priorities. She had a very
clear sense of long-term direction as well as the capacity to do
the detail," Conservative lawmaker Damian Green told Reuters of
his time working as a junior minister in her department.
He described her as a politician who "wasn't to be pushed
aside or pushed about."
