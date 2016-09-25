By Kylie MacLellan
| LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 Prime Minister
Theresa May repeatedly failed to back her predecessor David
Cameron in his fight to keep Britain in the European Union and
hampered his attempts to rein in migration, according to
extracts from two books about the referendum.
May, who served as interior minister under Cameron and
succeeded him as prime minister when he resigned after Britain's
vote to leave the EU, backed staying in the bloc but was largely
absent from the campaign.
The two books come as May faces the complex task of leading
negotiations over Britain's EU divorce, having divulged little
on her intended strategy.
Extracts from a book by Sunday Times political editor Tim
Shipman said that May refused to support Cameron in seeking to
take a harder line on immigration in his deal with Brussels to
reform Britain's relationship with the EU.
May told Cameron that he should not press ahead with demands
for an "emergency brake" to limit the number of EU migrants
coming to Britain because Germany would not back it, the
newspaper reported.
A separate book written by Cameron's former head of
communications Craig Oliver details more than 10 occasions when
May declined to back Cameron during the referendum campaign.
Cameron's team dubbed her "Submarine May" for disappearing
when she was needed, Oliver said.
"Her sphinx-like approach is becoming difficult, with the
press questioning which way she will jump," Oliver wrote in the
book, extracts of which were published in the Mail on Sunday
newspaper.
Oliver said that Cameron had asked May to back his plan to
crack down on migrants coming to Britain to claim social
security payments but she issued a statement describing it
simply as "the basis for a deal".
The author also said that Boris Johnson -- a leading "out"
campaigner and now foreign minister -- "wobbled" over backing a
Brexit and told Cameron that he would be supporting the leave
campaign only nine minutes before announcing it to the media.
In his text message to Cameron, Boris made clear he did not
expect to win, saying Brexit would be "crushed", Oliver said.
(Editing by David Goodman)