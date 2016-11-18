(Adds comments from May and Merkel, changes dateline)
BERLIN Nov 18 Prime Minister Theresa May on
Friday assured her German counterpart that preparations for
Britain's exit from the European Union were on schedule, and
that the legal process would begin by the end of March next
year.
"Our work is on track, we do stand ready to trigger Article
50 before the end of March, or by the end of March 2017," she
told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint media
briefing in Berlin ahead of a bilateral meeting.
May's comments follow persistent criticism from opposition
lawmakers that the government does not have an exit strategy.
There is also the possibility that her plans could be delayed by
a legal decision that she must win parliamentary approval before
triggering Brexit. The government's appeal against that decision
will be heard in early December.
"I want to see this as a smooth process, an orderly process,
working towards a solution that is in the interests of both the
United Kingdom but also in the interests of our European
partners too," May said.
Merkel said it would not be possible to discuss Brexit in
detail during their meeting on Friday as Britain has not yet
started the formal process of leaving the bloc.
(Writing by William James and Adela Suliman,; editing by Kate
