a day ago
UK PM May says Brexit negotiating stance is as strong as before election
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2017 / 3:28 PM / a day ago

UK PM May says Brexit negotiating stance is as strong as before election

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Britain's Brexit negotiating position was just as strong as it was before last month's election, when her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority.

May called the June election in part to get a mandate for her Brexit plans, but the gamble backfired.

"The UK's negotiating position is as good as it was, precisely because this is not just about the UK's position, it's about the interests of the EU as well," May told LBC Radio when asked whether Britain's position had weakened after the vote.

With her authority diminished, members of May's top team of ministers have begun to air their disagreements in public and earlier this week she was forced to remind them to put on a united front.

Asked if she would sack anyone involved in such leaks to the media in the future, May said: "There is no such thing as an unsackable minister but at the moment the team is together and we are getting on with the job of delivering what we believe the British public want us to do." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

