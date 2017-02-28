LONDON Feb 28 Brexit minister David Davis told
Britain's top team of ministers on Tuesday to prepare not only
for a negotiated settlement with the European Union but also for
the "unlikely scenario" of no Brexit deal, a spokesman for Prime
Minister Theresa May said.
At a regular cabinet meeting of May's top ministers, Davis
set out the "scale and complexity" of the work ahead of a
government which will soon trigger the formal divorce procedure
to leave the EU.
"He then set out the need for the government to support a
smooth exit from the EU, and in the full range of policy areas
that will be affected and he pointed out .. that we need to
prepare not just for a negotiated settlement but also for the
unlikely scenario in which no mutually satisfactory agreement
can be reached," May's spokesman told reporters.
The spokesman also said that May reiterated her optimism
that Britain can win a good deal for the whole of the country at
the talks.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)