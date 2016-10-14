LONDON Oct 14 Britain is committed to leaving the European Union, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, slapping down a suggestion from European Council President Donald Tusk that the country might ultimately change its mind.

Tusk said on Thursday that Britain might ultimately decide not to leave the EU as it will not offer London any softer terms than a damaging "hard Brexit".

"The prime minister has been very clear ... that the British people have made their decision and we are now going to get on with that, with taking the UK out of the EU and on making the most of the opportunities ahead," the spokeswoman said.

She also said May planned to have held substantive bilateral meetings with the leaders of the other 27 European Union countries by the time she attends a European Council meeting in December. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)