LONDON Dec 8 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants a smooth and orderly Brexit but admitted that the negotiation to leave the European Union will be complex, the Financial Times reported.

"I want to see as smooth and orderly a process as possible," May told the FT in an interview. "Of course, it's going to be complex because there's a lot to deal with."

May said the EU did not want other members to break away as Britain plans to, meaning the talks could be tense.

When asked about relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, May said it was important to build relations with all of the 27 other members of the EU.

"I think it's also important to build a relationship with others sitting around the European table. There are 27 member states which will be negotiating," she was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)