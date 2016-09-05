HANGZHOU, China, Sept 5 Britain will pursue an
immigration system that enables the government to decide who
enters the country and not a points-based system that gives an
automatic right to those who meet certain criteria, a
spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.
May, who has promised to tighten border controls, said on
Sunday she does not favour a points-based system that screens
applicants on the basis of factors such as education and skills.
"A points-based system would give foreign nationals the
right to come to Britain if they meet certain criteria," the
spokeswoman said.
"An immigration system that works for Britain would ensure
that the right to decide who comes to the country resides with
the government."
(Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by
William Schomberg)