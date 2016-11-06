NEW DELHI Nov 6 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that she valued the independence of the judiciary after some British newspapers strongly criticised the judges involved in a court ruling which could delay Brexit.

On Thursday Britain's High Court ruled the government cannot begin formal talks with the European Union about leaving the bloc without parliament's approval.

"I believe in and value the independence of our judiciary, I also value the freedom of our press. I think these both underpin our democracy and they are important. Of course the judges will look at the legal arguments," May told reporters on the plane to India for her first bilateral visit outside the EU.

"We think we have strong legal arguments and we will be taking those arguments to the Supreme Court."

May also said the June 23 vote to leave the EU was a clear message Britons wanted to see control over freedom of movement from the EU and it was important that the government now delivers on that. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Louise Ireland)