BERLIN, July 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that Britain should be clear about what kind
of relationship it wants to have with the European Union before
starting talks on quitting the bloc.
"From my point of view it's completely understandable that a
few days after the referendum, a few days after a new government
in Great Britain is formed, that the government has to first
think what are our interests, what exactly do they look like,"
Merkel said at a joint news conference in Berlin with visiting
British Prime Minister Theresa May.
"And I think it's in all of our interests if Great Britain
has a very well defined negotiating position," Merkel added.
She stressed that formal negotiations would only be possible
once Britain invokes Article 50, adding that the European
treaties were clear about this.
