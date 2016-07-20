BERLIN, July 20 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Wednesday she wanted to work "constructively" with
Germany and other European partners to secure Britain's
"sensible and orderly departure" from the European Union.
At a visit to Germany, May told a news conference that
Britain needed time to come up with a negotiating stance before
triggering its formal divorce proceedings but was keen to deepen
ties with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Of course as we continue to work together we must also
negotiate the UK's successful exit from the European Union," May
said. "This will take time and it will require serious and
detailed work, but as long as we are a member of the EU we will
respect the rights and obligations of membership."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)